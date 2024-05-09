Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) COO Joseph E. Gilliam Sells 105 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 105 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $11,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glaukos Stock Down 1.0 %

Glaukos stock opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.79. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $110.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

