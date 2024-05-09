Hi Line Capital Management LLC Sells 9,178 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Liberty Live Group accounts for 1.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLYVK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,645,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,930,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

