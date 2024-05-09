Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 122,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,275. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

