Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

