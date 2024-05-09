Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Insider Zorn Wong Acquires 31,010,650 Shares of Stock

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT – Get Free Report) insider Zorn Wong bought 31,010,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$527,181.05 ($349,126.52).
Zorn Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Zorn Wong purchased 1,189,350 shares of Rectifier Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,218.95 ($13,390.03).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00.
Rectifier Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It operates in four segments: Electronic Components; Electricity generation/ Distribution and Defence; Transport and Telecommunication; and Electric vehicles.
