Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 52-Week High at $875.56

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 875.56 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 874.30 ($10.98), with a volume of 217604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($10.89).

Law Debenture Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,259.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 808.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 788.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 9.13 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,851.85%.

Insider Transactions at Law Debenture

About Law Debenture

In other Law Debenture news, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.84), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($68,591.19). In related news, insider Trish Houston bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 796 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £5,396.88 ($6,780.00). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.84), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($68,591.19). 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

