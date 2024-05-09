Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Hits New 52-Week High at $875.56

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 875.56 ($11.00) and last traded at GBX 874.30 ($10.98), with a volume of 217604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 867 ($10.89).
Law Debenture Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,259.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 808.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 788.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.
Law Debenture Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 9.13 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,851.85%.
About Law Debenture
The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.
