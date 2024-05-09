Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 305,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,005,000 after buying an additional 94,970 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $249.63 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.70 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.06.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

