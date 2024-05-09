Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Exelon has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

