Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Trading 16.6% Higher

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) traded up 16.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). 49,714,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 811% from the average session volume of 5,456,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.76 ($0.06).

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £213.91 million, a P/E ratio of -522.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

