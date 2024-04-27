Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $164.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.76.

RCL opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

