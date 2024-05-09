Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $12.09 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,918. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

