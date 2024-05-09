Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 154,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,294,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.49. 3,636,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,824. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

