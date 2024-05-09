Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 62,136 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,136 shares during the period. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 180,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,788. The company has a market capitalization of $997.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

