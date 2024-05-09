Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$6.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.73.

Shares of TSE SDE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,307. The company has a market cap of C$743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.75. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.63 and a one year high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.44.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 111.86% and a return on equity of 68.13%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

