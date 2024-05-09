Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,194. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.