Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Stake Boosted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 88,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,641. The company has a market capitalization of $462.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

