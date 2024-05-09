Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,371. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

