Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.79.

Shares of ZZZ stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.72. The company has a market cap of C$888.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$30.50.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.01. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of C$255.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$247.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.3407534 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.22, for a total value of C$146,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Craig Depratto sold 8,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$260,003.22. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

