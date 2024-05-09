Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.64. Spin Master has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$37.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

