WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $64.00 at TD Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE WNS opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.57. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

