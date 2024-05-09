Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

