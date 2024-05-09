Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.61. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,943,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

