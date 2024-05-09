Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 65,790 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $5,026,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,906,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,270,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

