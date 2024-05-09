iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

