Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Territorial Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $7.07 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

