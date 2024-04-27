SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.
