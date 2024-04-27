Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MODN

Model N Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,752.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $67,224.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,210.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Model N by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.