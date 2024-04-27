GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 236,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.11.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

