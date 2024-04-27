Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Short Interest Update

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Trading Up 0.1 %

ALCY opened at $10.63 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.