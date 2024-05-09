Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 574,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 244,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maritime Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.46.

About Maritime Resources

(Get Free Report)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.