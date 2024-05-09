US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.24

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 888198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

US Foods Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

