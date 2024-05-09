Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.08

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 25994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 33,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,449,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,323,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,702 shares of company stock worth $9,285,792. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

