Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Asset Management has a payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 1,096,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,615. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

