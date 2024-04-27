Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

