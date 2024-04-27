Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.
Sonic Automotive Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of SAH stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.82.
Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Automotive
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Automotive
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.