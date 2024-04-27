iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in April

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $61.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

