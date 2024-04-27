AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AGM Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $1.06 on Friday. AGM Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.
About AGM Group
