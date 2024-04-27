Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Increases By 57.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $30.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

