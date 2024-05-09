Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.77

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 106411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,647,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,438,000 after buying an additional 142,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after buying an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,607,000 after acquiring an additional 444,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,826,000 after acquiring an additional 211,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

