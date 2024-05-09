First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.25

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 11913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $559.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

