Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

