Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.65

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 394368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 152,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

