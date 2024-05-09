SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Up 12%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 134,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 51,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$936.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$246.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

In other SunOpta news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$88,518.01. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

