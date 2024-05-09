SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Up 12%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 134,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 51,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.
SunOpta Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$936.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$246.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
