Stelco (TSE:STLC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$42.00 and last traded at C$41.53. 89,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 174,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

