StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SSY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

