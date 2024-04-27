UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

