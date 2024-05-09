The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $2.50

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Nextdoor Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of KIND stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.99. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nextdoor
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.