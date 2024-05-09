The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $2.50

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.25 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Nextdoor Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of KIND stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.99. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdoor will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

About Nextdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,918 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,787,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 787,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 744,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nextdoor by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

