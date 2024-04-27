United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $169.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.23.

NYSE UPS opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.96. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

