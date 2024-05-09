Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

ISV stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.62. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.22 and a 52 week high of C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.750167 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Katherine Hillman-Weir sold 12,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.44, for a total value of C$337,813.84. Insiders own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

