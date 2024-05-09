TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:TVK traded up C$0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$80.65. 230,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.68. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$26.41 and a 12 month high of C$82.93.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of C$228.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$298,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Also, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$298,000.00. Company insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

