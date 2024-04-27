Jefferies Financial Group Trims International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Target Price to $210.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,345,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 871,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

